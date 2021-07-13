Shivbhojan centres provide relief to the poor: Bhuse

NASHIK: The Agriculture State Minister Dada Bhuse praised the Shivbhojan meal sceme. He said that the Shivbhojan Centers scheme has done a good job of providing relief to the poor people of the state. In the pandemic situation the centres have filed the empty stomach of poor citizens. Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse inaugurated the Shiv Bhojan Kendra at the market in Malegoan on Monday.

He was speaking at the time. Deputy Mayor Nilesh Aher, Standing Committee Chairman Rajaram Jadhav, Councilors Bhima Bhadange, Rajesh Gangawane, Sanjay Dusane, Rama Mistry, Kiran Chhajed and others were present on the occasion. . Good work is being done through Shivbhojan Kendra by giving benefits to more than the prescribed plates.

Free benefits for the poor on the background of corona are given through Shivbhojan Kendra. Although the government has fixed 100 thalis through this Shivbhojan Kendra, which is being started through Gururam Educational and Social Organization, it is planned to distribute 200 to 250 thalis per day at this center. Bhuse also said that it was commendable that no citizen would go empty stomach through this scheme.