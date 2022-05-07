Shivam in Air India football team

NASHIK: Shivam Vise, a first year student of Bhosla Military College, has been selected in the Air India football team. Earlier, Shivam had given his best performance in the football team of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

On the basis of his performance, he was selected for the inter-university sports competition held in Assam. The Pune University team lost in the inter-university competition, but Shivam also showed team play in this match. Principal Dr U Y Kulkarni congratulated him for his selection. Shivam is being guided by sports coach Prof Nitin Ahirrao.