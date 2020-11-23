Shiv Sena starts preparations for upcoming NMC elections

Nashik: Shiv Sena has started preparations for upcoming elections of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). District liaison chief Bhausaheb Choudhary was on Nashik district tour on Saturday instructed to start new membership registration drive, online registration of voters and voter registration ward wise.

While interacting with Shiv Sena office bearers and activists in a meeting at Shiv Sena head office, Choudhary asked them to start preparations for NMC elections. He also asked to register new voters ward wise using online method, to undertake new member registration drive and guided over upcoming NMC elections and strengthening of the party.

Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sachin Marathe, Mahesh Badve, NMC opposition leader Ajay Boraste, NMC standing committee member Sudhakar Badgujar, other office bearers and activists were present on the occasion.