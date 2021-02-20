Deshdoot Times

Shiv Jayanti celebrated in the city

Shiv Jayanti celebrated in the city
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Shivaji Jayanti
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com