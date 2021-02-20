Shiv Jayanti celebrated in the city

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The birth anniversary of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated in Nashik city and its suburban areas on an enthusiastic note. Crowds had gathered in various parts, particularly at Nashik Road to see the magnificent view of the fort near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Various mandals in the city celebrated the birth anniversary amidst much enthusiasm.</p>.<p>Magnificient scenes were set up to mark the Jayanti. The main attraction of this year in the Panchavati division was the view of the magnificent fort erected at Panchavati Karanja and the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on horseback. </p><p>The Panchavati Shivjanmotsav Committee organized a blood donation camp while celebrating the Jayanti by taking special care against the background of Corona. It received a good response. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLA Rahul Dhikale, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul, Swami Someshwaranand, corporator Vatsala Khaire, and others visited the site of the 65-feet high fort constructed by the Panchavati Shivjanmotsav Committee.</p><p> A bike rally was organized by Shivjanmotsav Samiti at Nandur and Manur at Nandur Naka. Lectures based on the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were organized. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also celebrated at Peth Road, Malegaon Stand, Mhasrul, Makhmalabad, Adgaon, New Adgaon Naka, Old Adgaon Naka, Rokdoba Maidan, and Dindori Naka.</p>