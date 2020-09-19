Shiv Bhojan Thali: District receives grant of Rs 2.81 cr

<p>NASHIK: </p>.<p>After coming to power, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had assured to start Shiv Bhojan Thali for poor people at Rs 10 only. </p><p>After Maha Vikas Aghadi rules in state after elections, Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme introduced in state on experimental basis. The scheme had later been extended. </p><p>Many got food due to this during lockdown period. At present, district has 44 centres, 13 are in city, while rest are at 31 places in district. </p><p>The centres are in operation mainly at the district collectorate and in the public places like market committee and bus stand area. The prices of the thali was later priced Rs 5 during lockdown period to prevent starvation of those poor. </p><p>Currently, there is a sanctioned quota of 6900 thalis in the district. Of them, 6200 thalis are being sold. So far a total of 8,96,716 thalis have been sold in district. Government is giving a grant of Rs 35 per thali.</p>.<div><blockquote>There is a sanctioned quota of 6900 thalis per day for the district including 44 centres. Of them, 6200 thalis are being sold. So far around 9 lakh thalis were sold and a grant of Rs 2.81 crore has been received for this.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Dr Arrvind Narsikar, district supplies officer</span></div>