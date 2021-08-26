Shiv Bhojan Kendra starts at Deolali

DEOLALI CAMP: District Shiv Sena chief Vijay Karanjkar inaugurated the Shiv Bhojan Thali Kendra, started by Shiv Yuva Pratishthan yesterday in Deolali Camp. Shiv Bhojan Thali is an ambitious program started by the state government to provide food to poor people at nominal rates. As the Deolali Camp is a big market, customers in large numbers visit the main market area.

The rush inevitably invites beggars to the town, and they are many low-income class group people present in the Deolali Camp. Taking their population into consideration, this centre in the area has been started. As a result, to meet their needs, the centre was inaugurated yesterday where poor people can get a thali for Rs.5.

These centres across the district have helped a lot of people survive the pandemic. At the inauguration ceremony, Karanjkar stated that the centre will provide quality and healthy food to the general public of the Camp, and it is the best manner in which the representatives can serve the public. Pramod Mojad made the introductory speech, compered the programme, and proposed the vote of thanks. Maharaj Birmani, Shiv Sena taluka organizer Chandrakant Godse, city chief Sahebrao Chaudhary, former vice president Dinkar Palde, and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.