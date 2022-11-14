Shelter 2022 from Nov 24

NASHIK

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Nashik Metro is organising one of the most prestigious and awaited real estate Expo – SHELTER 2022 in Nashik, this year. This will be the 10th edition of the Expo and it will see over 100+ builders, developers, contractors, and other allied business owners, come under one roof along with leading financing companies and banks.