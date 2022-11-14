Shelter 2022 from Nov 24

NASHIK
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Nashik Metro is organising one of the most prestigious and awaited real estate Expo – SHELTER 2022 in Nashik, this year. This will be the 10th edition of the Expo and it will see over 100+ builders, developers, contractors, and other allied business owners, come under one roof along with leading financing companies and banks.
Participation of leading home lending institutions in building materials, interiors as well as other related business spectators from various districts and the country will be part of the Shelter, a real estate expo that fulfils one's home dream and provides investment opportunities for a bright future in developing Nashik under one roof.
The expo is being organised at Dongre Vasti Griha Maidan on Gangapur Road from November 24 to Nov 28, 2022. Based on the concept of ‘Nashik Next’, this exhibition will have more than 500 projects of more than 100 builders under one roof along with building materials, interiors and other related businesses, leading home lending institutions and banks.
Credai Nashik Metro President Ravi Mahajan expressed the belief that this 5-day exhibition is truly the grandest real estate exhibition in the state and more than one lakh visitors are expected to visit this 5-day expo.