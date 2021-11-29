Deshdoot Times

Shashruti ready for Asian Para Games

Prashant Nikale

NASHIK: Swimmer Shashruti Nakade, a 12th class student of Artillery Kendriya Vidyalaya, has been selected by the Para games Committee of India to represent India in the Para Swimming Event of the upcoming Asian Youth Para Games to be held from 2nd December to 6th December 2021 in Manama, Bahrain.

This will be another feather in the cap of a talented swimmer athlete. Devendra Kumar Olawat, Principal, Artillery Kendriya Vidyalaya, felicitated her with a bouquet and praised her for creating an excellent mark on the school's image. Deputy Principal Anju Krishnani, Ujjwala Chandorkar, Shobha Patil, Kalpana Sapkale, Veena Goudar, Sanjeevani Gavit, Tushar Warde, and Rohit Goud were present at the occasion.

Nashik
Artillery Center - Nashik Road
Swimmer Shashruti Nakade
Kendriya Vidyalaya
Asian Para Games

