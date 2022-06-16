Sharp weapons seized from minor

NASHIK: The squad of crime branch unit 2 arrested a minor suspect and seized three chopper knives and one kukri knife from him. As per the information received, police naik Chandrakant Gawli of crime branch unit 2 received a tip-off from a source that a 17-year-old boy from Datir Chawl, Krishnanagar, Ambad, had sharp weapons in his possession.

Gawli informed senior police inspector Ananda Wagh about the possessions of sharp weapons. Under the guidance of Wagh, a team of sub-inspector Popat Karwal, constable Rajendra Ghumre, Vijay Varandal, Nandu Nandurdikar, police naik Chandrakant Gawli, Sunil Aher, Madhukar Sable, and others set the trap. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody along with a chopper knife. On being questioned, he admitted to having two more chopper knives and one kukri knife in his possession. A total of four sharp weapons were seized from the suspect.

When questioned about the murders, he said that criminal Vinod Madhav Magar on record is behind the murders, and Magar gave him the weapons to hide. A case has been registered against the minor suspect and has been handed over to Ambad Police for further investigation.