Sharp decline in Covid-19 cases

NASHIK: Even though the number of recoveries have increased to 386348, the recovery rate of the district and the city has recorded at 97.46% and 98.00% respectively. Nashik city as well as the district is witnessing gradual drop in Coronavirus cases. A total of 76 new patients have turned positive in past 48 hours on Monday. With this, the pandemic tally of the district has mounted to 396429.

Altogether 234 patients in the district have got cured of Covid-19 in the last 48 hours. As 06 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 48 hours, the death toll has increased to 8437. Of the total reports received, 29 patients have turned positive from Nashik NMC limits. With this the tally of infected patients under the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits has increased to 227408. Positive cases surfaced from many suburb areas.

On the other hand, 46 patients from rural parts of the district have turned positive. While no new cases detected in Malegaon. On the other, with the addition of one new case, the number of non-native patients has increased to 5481. In the meantime, as per the orders malls are closed from June 28, out of fear of the Delta plus variant of Covid-19.

The district has been unlocked from June 7 with ease in restrictions and has been placed in the category of “Level 3”, under which the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%. After nearly two months of strict lockdown-type restrictions, the state government has decided to cautiously initiate a five-phased Unlock 2.0 from June 7, starting with 18 of the state’s 36 districts including Nashik.

Citing the declining number of Corona positive patients and the decrease in the number of patients receiving treatment on oxygen beds, the state government has included Nashik district in the Level 3. Therefore, the restrictions have been relaxed and all the shops, including non essentials have been allowed to open. All shops, hotels, salons, gyms will be opened and the time limit will be from 7 am to 4 pm.

Weekend lockdown has however been maintained to keep patient numbers under control. Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with present order and shall remain in force. Violation of the guidelines will be punishable under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.