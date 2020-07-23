Sharad Pawar, Rajesh Tope in Nashik tomorrow

NASHIK :

NCP president and costate health minister Rajesh Topeordinator of Mahavikas Aghadi, Sharad Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope are visiting Nashik today (Friday) to take stock of the situation in the state.

All eyes are on whether the two leaders will make any suggestions about the idea of a lockdown, given the growing number of patients in the city.

The review meeting to be held at Niyojan Bhavan in collectorate office here will take stock of the corona situation and working of the health system. Meanwhile, Nashikites'

attention is now focused on whether they will make any suggestions regarding the Nashik lockdown proposal.

After the statewide tour of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, now MP Sharad Pawar has also entered the fray. He is accompanied by health minister Rajesh Tope.

Pawar will leave Mumbai for Nashik in the morning. The NCP leader will reach in the city at 1 pm and land at Hotel Emerald Park. After that at 2 pm the collector will also reach the Collector's office for a meeting. Rajesh Tope will also be present this time.

In the meeting, they will review the situation in the city and district. Guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, district collector Suraj Mandhare and other officials will be present.

Pawar will leave for Aurangabad after 4 pm. Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, district administration, health and police have started working out strategy.

Earlier it was rumoured that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would visit Nashik this week and take a decision on lockdown. But instead of the chief minister, Pawar and Tope are coming to Nashik.