Shaping educational future: School education through cable network

Nashik: Online and offline education has been started by the education department and teachers in the district so that students do not suffer any educational loss. The efforts are being made under the 'School closed but education resumes' initiative as students need education during the Pandemic.

Under the concept of District Collector Suraj Mandhare and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, education will be made available to students from 1st to 10th standard through cable network at cable locations in the district and it will be broadcast on DEN cable network from 26th October.



The academic year has started from June 2020. No school has not been started yet physically as the spread of Covid-19 is increasing.

However, teaching is being done by teachers through WhatsApp, Zoom Meeting, Google Meet, Radio other available means in various places. In order to provide education to the students in urban as well as rural areas of the district, an initiative will be implemented to impart education using cable network from the concept of District Collector Suraj Mandhare and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad.

Accordingly, in the first phase, from October 26 to November 10, educational programmes for students from class I to X will be aired on DEN Cable Network's channel number 797.



In this, first class 8 to 8.30 am, second class 8.30 to 9, third class 9.01 to 10, fourth fourth 10.01 to 11, fifth class 11.01 to 12 and sixth class 12.01 to 1.

Class educational programmes will be aired on Sundays as well as government holidays except classes. Rajiv Mhaskar, Education Officer, Primary Education Department, informed that instructions have been given to all concerned to extend this programme to the students in urban as well as rural areas.

