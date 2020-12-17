Shakti Act giving more power to women

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The State Cabinet approved the introduction of two draft bills pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. The bills have been tabled in the state assembly session. The “Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020” has been drafted along the lines of the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019. Once passed by the state legislature it will be called the “Shakti Act". </p>.<p>The second draft bill, which is meant for the implementation of the Shakti legislation, has been named as Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Criminal Law, 2020. These bills are providing strength to women, and women should take every effort for approval of the bills, expressed women lawyers in Nashik while talking to daily Deshoot. </p><p>According to the Shakti Act, threatening and intimidating women on social media, making false complaints of rape, molestation, and acid attack, noncooperation in the investigation, disclosure of victims identity in case of molestation and acid attack will also be considered crime. After Andhra Pradesh passed the Disha Act, a committee got formed to study the law of Andhra Pradesh and the possibility of implementing it in Maharashtra. A committee led by Director, Maharashtra Police Academy Nashik, IPS Aswathi Dorje was given the task to prepare a draft for the Act.</p>.<div><blockquote><strong>Special provision for acid attack</strong> Mahavikas Aghadi has kept its word through introduction of Shakti Act. There is a special provision in the Act for acid attack and molelstation. In addition, there is a provision to impose restrictions on forensic labs. It has been made mandatory for them to give report in time. This will help in delivery of rapid justice to victim.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Adv Jaswandi Bhanose</span></div>.<div><blockquote><strong>Give strength to act </strong>Today, girls and women cannot live freely. The draft bill proposed by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is proper. There are stern provisions like rigorous imprisonment for atrocities against women and acid attack and fine upto Rs 10 lakh. Everyone should support this Act and to provide strength to this Act to punish those guilty.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Adv Rajeshri Jayant Naik</span></div>