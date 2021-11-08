Shaheed Kisan Yatra begins from Nashik

NASHIK: The Shaheed Kisan Yatra began from the Hutatma Smarak in Nashik on Sunday. Kisan Sabha state secretary Raju Desale clarified that the repeal of the anti-farmer laws and the proposed electricity bill by the Central government would be the real tribute to the shaheed farmers.

On behalf of Shetkari Janajagruti Kisan Sabha, five divisional Shaheed Kisan Yatras are being organised across Maharashtra. AITUC Nashik District President V D Dhanwate inaugurated the North Maharashtra Konkan Division Yatra from Nashik by offering a wreath at the Shaheed Kisan Smarak.

The Central government is pursuing an anti-farmer policy. The proposed electricity bill law is against the general public. These anti-farmer laws must be repealed. Let’s unite for this, it will be a tribute to the real agitating shaheed farmers, he said.

On this occasion, AITUC leader Datta Gaidhani, Arun Mhaske, Communist Party of India Nashik secretary Mahadev Khude, All India Students’ Federation state president Viraj Dewang, CPI (M) leader Sunil Malusare, farmer leader Somnath Phadol, Kisan Sabha taluka president Namdev Borade were present.