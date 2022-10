Nashik

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner Shahaji Umap has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police for Nashik rural.

The appointment has been effective after the transfer of SP Sachin Patil.

On Friday evening, Umap assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police for rural Nashik.

Earlier Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil during his tenure encouraged farmers and contributed a lot in recovering the money of the farmers who were cheated by the traders.