Sewage discharge polluting Godavari

NASHIK: The discharge of untreated sewage water is polluting Godavari River. The untreated sewage is being released in the river stream directly from various spots in city. The organic waste in sewage water is resulting into growth of hyacinths on river water. It is proving dangerous for aquatic life as well as to the animals and people who depend on river water.

Our lensemen Satish Devgire clicked several photos describing the pathetic condition of the river due to discharge of untreated water in river. The sewage water is being discharged at Lendi Nullah, Anandvalli, Chopda Lawns and Gangapur Road Forest Nursery.