Severe water shortage in Peth taluka

NASHIK: Villagers of Peth taluka are witnessing a severe water scarcity following the rising temperatures. As the scorching heat takes over, the groundwater levels are depleting gradually.

At present, more than a hundred villages, padas and wadas are facing water scarcity. The villagers belonging to these areas might need to wander soon through rivers, streams, and mountain valleys to collect drinking water in the scorching sun. Most of the Gram Panchayats in Peth taluka have implemented tap water supply schemes, and the water level of the wells supplying water to households has started receding.

To prevent the water cut for villagers, Gram Panchayat has acquired private wells and bore well as an alternate drinking water system to quench the thirst of villagers. To overcome water scarcity, the administration has initiated water supply to the scarcity-hit areas, inclusive of seven villages and five wadas, through tankers. A total of seven tankers are aiding the villagers by supplying water once or twice a day, depending upon the requirement.

Private wells and bore wells have been acquired from a total of nine villages, i.e., Andhrute, Vaitagpada, Khokartale, Malegaon, Baravpada (Harangaon), Ghanshet, Hatrundi, Harangaon, Sangameshwar, and water is being supplied to scarcity-hit villages through these areas.

Amdongra, Hanumantpada Bhu, Dongarshet, Mandanpada, Dagle Vasti, Ranvihir, Kopurli Khu Bhuvan, Satripada, Ganeshwadi, and other padas and wadas are witnessing acute water scarcity. There are a total of nine dams in the district, inclusive of the big and small dams, and as the water levels of these dams are receding, villagers have begun facing water scarcity.

As per the prescribed water supply, at present, the water storage in the dams in Gavandhpada (Shrimant Dam) is 30.36 per cent. Pahuchibari, Inambari, Lingavane, Shinde, and Cholmukh dams have less water stock remaining to fulfil the taluka’s needs.

As the water levels of these dams are witnessing a decline, the water scarcity for the villagers, animals, and birds; is expected to get worse with time. These villagers need to use water sparingly to preserve the resource and overcome the water shortage.