Seven-year old water problem solved

Deolali Camp: The water issue of Deolali Plaza residential complex and commercial complex at Sansari Naka, which has been pending for seven years, has finally been resolved by corporator Bhagwan Kataria and the citizens have expressed satisfaction.

The two-inch underground pipes that were creating an issue have been changed to four inches. The work kick started in March 2020 but was put on hold due to pandemic. Corporator Kataria, however, took follow up and asked the board to grant Rs. 4 lakh to complete the process.

The cantonment board’s water supply to the occupants of five buildings in Deolali Plaza was not being maintained at the beginning. However, the problem was resolved after consistent efforts.

Corporator Bhagwan Kataria, Pandharinath Shinde, Sneha Veer, Sham Kukreja, Bharat Pardeshi, Feroze Khan, Ruchika Dalwani, Colonel Shirish Kulkarni, Suresh Magnani and Atul Bhatnagar, Mahesh Saini were present on the occasion.