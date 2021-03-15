Seven women achievers chosen for the Nari Shakti award

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As many as seven women achievers in the district including one each from Nashik and Bhagur have been selected for this year’s Nari Shakti Puraskar instituted by State Innovative Research Foundation (SIR Foundation) and Maharashtra Women Teachers’ Forum. Among them are Vijaya Lilke from Bhagur and Vaishali Bhamre from Nashik. </p>.<p>Every year on behalf of SIR Foundation, enterprising teachers are honoured with Nari Shakti award. This year, seven enterprising teachers from Nashik district will be honoued with the district-level Nari Shakti award. The awardees included Vijaya Lilke from Bhagur, Nalini Ahire, Niphad; Vaishali Bhamre, NMC, Nashik; Madhuri Patil, Igatpuri; Manisha Salve, Malegaon; Sandhya Deore, Chandwad; and Anuradha Targe from Dindori. </p><p>This has been informed by district coordinators Sopan More, Khandu More, Madhukar Ghaidar and district women’s coordinator Kunda Bachhav. While all these selected women are working as teachers, their contribution to teaching, educational work, social work, passion for school and students as well as contribution during the Covid period through various innovative experiments at school level has been considered as the criteria for the award. </p><p>Meanwhile, considering the instructions given by the government regarding organising the event, it has been decided to organise the event online. State Coordinator of the SIR Foundation Hema Shinde, Siddharam Mashale and Balasaheb Wagh have congratulated the awardees.</p>