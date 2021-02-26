Seven persons embrace death in a single day

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Seven persons committed suicide in different parts of the city on Wednesday. One committed suicide by consuming a poisonous drug, while the other six committed suicide by hanging themselves. Among those who committed suicide were a young girl and a minor. Ishwar Bhagwan Wadile (47), a resident of the Audumbar bus stand area in Cidco, consumed a poisonous drug at home on Wednesday. </p>.<p>As soon as this matter came to light, he was immediately admitted to the hospital at Lekhanagar. However, he died while undergoing treatment. The second incident took place in an industrial area. Siddhant Deepak Gaikwad (17, resident of Dhanraj Residency. near Ambad weighing scale) hanged himself in his bedroom at midnight on Tuesday (23). </p><p>The family members rushed him to the district civil hospital where medical sources declared him dead. The third incident took place in Chunchale Shivar. Mohan Rajkumar Yadav (40, resident of housing scheme, Chunchale) hanged himself at home on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, Bhushan Rajendra Pawar (30, resident of Khanderao Chowk, Lekhanagar) hanged himself to a roof of his house using a scarf on Tuesday (Feb 23) night. </p><p>The family members rushed him to the district civil hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical sources. The case has been registered at Ambad police station in connection with this. Havildar Sheikh, Jamadar Jadhav, Shelke and Sheikh are investigating the matter. Gauri Somnath Pawar (22, residing opposite Meghraj Bakery, Panchavati) committed suicide by hanging herself at home on Wednesday. </p><p>A case in connection with this has been registered at Mhasrul police station and Havildar Pawar is investigating further. Roshan Kautik Kale (31, Shivneri bungalow, Satpur industrial area), committed suicide by hanging himself in the kitchen at home on Wednesday evening.</p><p> A case regarding this has been registered at Gangapur police station after information by his wife Monali Kale and police Naik Chaudhary is investigating further. On the other hand, Vishal Chandrabhan Mali (22, resident of Indiranagar) committed suicide by hanging himself at home. The case in connection with this has been registered at Nashik Road police station. Police constable Gangurde is investigating further.</p>