Sevak Panel sweeps membership poll

NASHIK: All three candidates of the ‘Sevak’ Panel won resoundingly in the election for the post of Sevak member of Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Samaj Sanstha. The Sevak Panel defeated the Samarth Panel by a huge margin and registered a winning opening. Sevak Panel candidates Sanjay Shinde, Chandrajit Shinde and Jagannath Nimbalkar, all the three candidates emerged victorious by a big margin.

Out of 463 voters, 409 voted for the post of Sevak Sanchalak. Last time there was 93.97 per cent polling for this group. This time it has decreased.Voter turnout dropped by about five per cent to 88.34 per cent. There was a straight fight between two panels namely ‘Sevak’ and ‘Samarth’ for the three posts of Sevak Sanchalak. Sanjay Shinde for the college department from the Sevak Panel, Chandrajit Shinde and Jagannath Nimbalkar for the primary secondary department, and Dr Sampat Kale for the college department from the Samarth Panel.

Ramrao Bachhav and Rajesh Shinde were in the fray from the primary section. Sanjay Shinde of Sevak Panel polled 318 votes in this election. His rival Sampat Kale, a Samarth Panel candidate, polled 91 votes. Shinde won by 227 votes. Sevak’s Chandrajit Shinde got 339 votes. While rival Samarth’s Ramrao Bachhav got 102 votes. Shinde won by 237 votes, while Jagannath Nimbalkar of Sevak Panel got 233 votes and Rajesh Shinde of Samarth polled 111 votes. Nimbalkar won by 122 votes.