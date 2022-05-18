Settle pending scholarship applications: Vasave

NASHIK: Applications for the Government of India scholarship and tuition fee examination fee (freeship) and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship for the year 2021-22 are largely pending at the college level.

In order not to deprive the students from the benefits of the schemes, the college principals should immediately clear the pending scholarship applications on MahaDBT portal, appealed by Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Sundarsingh Vasave.

According to him, it is not getting possible for the Office of the Assistant Commissioner to approve the scholarship applications of the students belonging to scheduled castes, deprived class, nomadic tribes, other backward classes and special backward classes on the MahaDBT portal due to non-approval by concerned colleges on the MahaDBT portal.

Therefore, students are more likely to be deprived of the benefits of the scheme. For this, the principals of all government approved aided, unaided, permanent unaided colleges in the district need to check the pending scholarship applications on the portal and eligible applications should be sent online to the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare for approval by May 19, 2022, stated by Vasave.