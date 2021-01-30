Settle corruption cases immediately: Game

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game directed to settle the corruption cases received by the divisional corruption eradication committee. He was addressing a meeting of the committee organised at the divisional commissionerate. Game said that there should be transparency in administrative functioning and governance to eradicate corruption. </p>.<p>People should have faith in administrative work. The committee should follow up on the complaints to be received against government employees and settle the cases. Complaints regarding delays, malpractices, inefficiency, and other causes of corruption should also get addressed. He appealed to the newly appointed members to suggest measures to eradicate corruption. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Goraksh Gadilkar, joint commissioner Kundan Sonawane, chief engineer of Public Works Department P B Bhosale, additional superintendent of police, ACB Nilesh Sonawane, conservator of social forestry department P J Lonkarand others were present for the meeting.</p>