Set up oxygen generation plants in all govt hospitals: Bhujbal

Nashik: Medical oxygen generation plants have been sanctioned in nine hospitals in the first phase through the efforts of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to provide permanent medical oxygen to all government hospitals in Nashik district.

Bhujbal has ordered District Collector Suraj Mandhare to set up medical oxygen generation plants in all the remaining government hospitals as well.

Administrative approval has been given for this project of Rs. 10.88 crore from the district annual plan. The plants will be set up at four places by the Central government and at two places by India Security Press through Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

The remaining 16 hospitals in the district will also soon have their own medical oxygen plants and the problem of medical oxygen in all the 31 government hospitals in the district will be solved permanently.

The District Guardian Minister had instructed the district administration to arrange oxygen beds at government hospital in each tehsil on the backdrop of Covid-19 crisis.

In Nashik district, oxygen generation plants will be set up at district civil hospital, sub-district hospitals at Manmad, Yeola, Kalwan and Chandwad, and in rural hospitals at Sinnar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Igatpuri and Wani. The proposal has been approved by the District Collector and the plants will be operational within a month on the backdrop of Covid-19.

The Central government will set up oxygen generating plants at Nandgaon, Dabhadi, Peth and Surgana, while oxygen generating plants at Dodi and Trimbakeshwar from the CSR fund of India Security Press.

The oxygen generating plants will be set up at Abhona, Dindori, Barhe, Ghoti, Harsul, Girnare, Niphad, Lasalgaon, Nagarsul, Umrane, Deola, Satana, Nampur, Dangsaundane and women's hospital and general hospitals in Malegaon from the district annual scheme.

The medical oxygen supply will be regularized in the district after setting up of these plants.