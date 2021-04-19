Set up Covid vaccination and Covid Centres in industrial area, demand industrialists

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The industrialists in a meeting held on Sunday demanded to undertake a drive to conduct Covid tests and vaccination and to set up Covid Centre. They assured that industrial associations are ready to provide every help for this purpose. The meeting was held under Nitin Gavali, regional officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), to get information about the measures to be implemented at industries to prevent Covid-19 spread. </p>.<p>Nitin Gavali urged the industrialists to make empty oxygen cylinders available to supply medical oxygen to the patients. A total of 1250 cylinders have already been collected through District Industries Centre. In case industries have their cylinders, they should give them, he also urged. In the second round of discussions, Gavali took stock of the measures being taken in the industrial area to arrest the Covid-19 spread. </p><p>Large scale companies like Mahindra and Mahindra, Bosch, and Ceat conducted testing and vaccination programs on their campus. The vaccination of workers is in the final stage in Ceat company, Gavali informed. NICE showed its readiness to set up a testing and vaccination centre in the industrial area at the meeting. </p><p>Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) suggested setting up Covid Centre in IT Park building in Ambad industrial area. The Association is ready for setting up a paramedical system there. Make oxygen and ventilator facility available only, demanded AIMA. The representatives of AIMA, NICE, Nashik Engineering Cluster, industry wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bosch, Ceat, and other industries were present for the meeting.</p>