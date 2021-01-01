Serological survey training workshop held

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will conduct a serological survey in Nashik city to screen people for antibodies. A training workshop regarding this was held at Kalidas auditorium.

While addressing the workshop, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav praised all medical officials, doctors and paramedical staff for the work done by them during Corona period.

He confided that everyone will definitely contribute in making good serological survey in Nashik city.Dr Jagannath Dixit from Aurangabad guided NMC medical officials, fever clinic doctors, staff nurse, lab technicians and health workers about serological survey.

He explained them about the methods to be used for serological survey.The survey will be conducted in first week of January in the city. There will be 40 teams having doctor, nurse, lab technician and multi-skill worker. Blood sample will be collected during the survey.

NMC health officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje in his introductory speech gave information in detail about the serological survey. Corona nodal officer Dr Avesh Palod compered the programme, while assistant medical officer Dr Ajit Salunkhe proposed the vote of thanks.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Pravin Ashtikar, Dr Dawal Salve and Dr Uday Barve were also present on the occasion.