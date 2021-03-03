Senior citizens react positively to getting vaccinated

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP</strong>: The second phase of Covid-10 vaccination in Nashik district commenced on Monday. Senior citizens and those citizens who are over 45 with comorbidity will get covered in this phase. In Deolali camp, 175 senior citizens received the vaccination dose on the first day at the Cantonment General Hospital. The number of elderly visiting the hospital, however, increased on Tuesday. To understand what did these people experience while receiving the dose, Deshdoot Times spoke to them.</p><p>“It was indeed a nice experience. I didn’t have any kind of reaction. I was feeling completely normal. They gave me a 2-day course of medicines which included medication for fever, antiallergy tablets, and antacid capsules. I am taking those tablets, and it is my second day; no reactions yet.” - Tara Daulatani</p><p> “I received the vaccination on Tuesday along with my colleague, and we haven’t suffered any reactions yet. I am completely fine and healthy. A lot of senior citizens were present on Tuesday to vaccinate themselves. Half of Deolali Camp’s elderly were present, some of them were even 85+.” - Anand Motwani</p><p>“I got vaccinated, and I feel completely fine. No side effects, no reactions, and no weakness. A lot of senior citizens are coming forward to take the vaccine, and this is a good sign.” - Sudesh Kothare</p>