Senior citizens react positively to getting vaccinated
Deshdoot Times

Senior citizens react positively to getting vaccinated

Feeling completely fine and healthy
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Deolali Camp
COVID-19
senior citizens
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com