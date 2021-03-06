Senior citizen duped of Rs 1 lakh

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A senior citizen in the city was duped by an unidentified person, who allegedly swapped his ATM card with his, and later withdrew Rs 1 lakh from the account linked to his card. Retired employee Muniroddin Qasam Shaikh (64), a resident of Qutub housing society, Ashoka Marg, Nashik Road went to State Bank of India ATM centre near Bapu bungalow, Indiranagar on February 13 to withdraw cash. </p>.<p>He tried to get a mini statement using the ATM card. However, he did not get a receipt. Thereafter, an unidentified person on the pretext to help him swapped his ATM card and gave him another ATM card. When Shaikh again tried to get the statement, the unidentified person left from there. Shaikh also went to his home.</p><p> On February 15, his son Wasim received a message regarding the withdrawal of money on his mobile. He then went to the State Bank of India branch at Bodhalenagar to update the passbook. He then noted that an unidentified person withdrew Rs 10,000 four times from ICICI bank’s ATM centre in Choudhary Plaza at Rajivnagar on February 13.</p><p> He withdrew Rs 10,000 twice on February 15 and also withdrew Rs 500 from the Indiranagar ATM centre of the Bank of Maharashtra. The unidentified person overall withdrew Rs 1,00500 from the bank account of Shaikh. Indiranagar police have registered a case against an unidentified person after a complaint by Shaikh. PSI Ughade is investigating further into the matter.</p>