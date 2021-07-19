Senior citizen cell in district

NASHIK: The government is serious about the various issues of senior citizens in the state and the Department of Social Justice has taken the initiative to help them in solving various issues in line with the senior citizen policy. Such an order was issued by the state’s social welfare commissioner Dr Prashant Naranware. A state level review meeting with all the Regional Deputy Commissioners of Social Welfare was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Naranware at Barti on Friday.

He was speaking on that occasion. Corona disease has affected all sections of the society and many questions of senior citizens have also come up. He said that necessary measures should be taken through the district cell to solve all their problems immediately, Naranware suggested. The Commissioner said that the Senior Citizen Cell will be inaugurated soon by the Minister.

A number of schemes of the Department of Social Justice were reviewed during the day-long state-level review meeting. The guidelines for various schemes were discussed in detail, as well as the development of an online computer system for the schemes implemented by the Department of Social Welfare.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Dilip Doke, Joint Commissioner Bharat Kendras, Joint Commissioner Vrushali Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Chavan, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Kadam Patil, all the Regional Deputy Commissioners in the state and all the officials of the Commissionerate.