Sena gears up for municipal polls

NASHIK: Shiv Sena is fully prepared for the local body elections including Nashik Municipal Corporation. Sena deputy leader Sunil Bagul stated that Shiv Sainiks are ready for this.

He was speaking during the felicitation of party workers Balasaheb Kokne (Central Nashik), Yogesh Beldar (East Nashik) and Subhash Gaidhani (West Nashik) as Shiv Sena Assembly Chief and Ganesh Barve for his appointment as a member of Sarvajanik Vachanalay Nashik.

Senior leader Sunil Bagul, district chief Vijay Karanjkar, city chief Sudhakar Badgujar and former district chief Datta Gaikwad were felicitated at the party office in Shalimar.

“Our real fight is with BJP. As a result, the responsibilities of the new office bearers Kokane, Beldar and Gaidhani have increased. They should emphasize on strengthening the party and convey the views of Shiv Sena and pro-people decisions taken by Maha Vikas Aghadi to the masses,” appealed district chief Vijay Karanjkar.

Shiv Sena’s booth system has been strengthened in the metropolis and this time the dream of 100-plus seats in the upcoming NMC elections will come true, hoped Badgujar.

Former chief Mahesh Badve, Shobha Magar, Manda Datir, Mangala Bhaskar, Shobha Gatkal, Premlata Junnare and Jagan Agale were present on the stage.