Selfie points to promote eco-friendly immersion

NASHIK: Promoting eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols, the NMC this year has planned to develop selfie points at the immersion centres across the city. For the purpose, awareness among devotees will be created with the help of self help groups, individuals, students and institutions.

Preparations for the Ganeshotsav festival, which is just a few days away, have started vigorously on behalf of the municipal administration. A special meeting of the senior officers of the municipal corporation was held regarding the various works to be done during the 10-day festival period as well as on the immersion day.

The upcoming Ganeshotsav is being planned under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Khade was also present.

In this, government guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav, artificial ponds for Ganesha immersion, collection of Ganesh idols, collection of idols for one and a half, three, five and seven days, various problems faced while collecting idols and its solutions were discussed at length.

Also it was planned to stop the immersion of idols in the river basin, cleaning the procession route, providing ambulance and other medical facilities at the immersion site, to make available a vehicle to transport the collected idols and Nirmalya, daily pick up of Nirmalya from public Mandals, to create selfie points at idol collection centres, etc.

