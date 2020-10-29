Self-reliant Bihar is the goal for next phase of development: PM

Darbhanga

Lambasting the opposition for swindling funds of development projects and appropriate commission from them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the people of Bihar from such parties and exhorted them to exercise their franchise carefully for accelerating the pace of development for a Self Reliant Bihar, a prime mission of National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) and to save the state from again landing in the list of most backward states.

While addressing a rally, the PM said that a self-reliant Bihar is the prime goal of NDA in the next phase of developmental roadmap and alleged that the opposition harmed Bihar by indulging into class and society division and life had become miserable due to deplorable condition of law and order during their rule.

Modi alleged that the opposition was inclined to illegal money making so much so that it siphoned off the funds allotted for farmers' loan waiver.

The opposition filled its coffers with crores of rupees by selling jobs for money, which was also the major source of its illegal income, alleged Modi, adding that such elements could never work in the interest of the state and its development.