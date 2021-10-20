Self-employment is the key to empower women: Sena

NASHIK: Shiv Sena has always been at the forefront in providing employment to women. City chief Sudhakar Badgujar has expressed the view that Sena has a lion’s share in the empowerment of women through generating employment and self-employment opportunities by various means and mediums.

He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of distribution of sewing machines to women, organised by divisional head Mayur Pardeshi at Sahyadrinagar in New Nashik. On the occasion, 70 unemployed women were given free sewing machines ane each woman has been assigned a work from home.

The companies will give works such as the making of sheet covers, medical caps, paper packing, raw materials. The destitute women were given sewing machines. Badgujar appreciated the initiative. Ranjana Newalkar, women’s liaison head, while interacting with the women, assured them that the party would be with them to help them stand on their own feet.

Corporator D G Suryavanshi also interacted with the audience and provided guidance. Pardeshi, the organiser of the event, said that he had taken a vow of public service and he was happy to do selfless social service. The function was attended by office bearers Sangeeta Khodana, corporator Ratnamala Rane, district chief Mangala Bhaskar, Manda Datir, Shobha Magar, Shobha Gatkal, Shruti Naik, Shraddha Kotwal and others.