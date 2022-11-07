Self-discipline is the key to success: Gadakh

Nashik
In the current age of competition, there is a lot of opportunities in the education sector to get employment.
MVP director Shivaji Gadakh has asserted that for the future of students to be bright and successful, they should prioritise subjects along with self-discipline in their studies.
Gadakh from Chandori expressed his thoughts in his presidential speech at the parents’ meeting held here. On this occasion, Sameer Wagh, Suresh Bhoj, member of the local management committee Manik Gaykhe, journalist Rajendra Aher, Dilip Kadam, Upsarpanch Bapu Gadakh, Prof Dr R K Datir, vice principal Dr S G Sawant, Prof P P Aher and others were present.
On this occasion, Principal Datir said that out of twenty-four hours, the students spend only four hours in the presence of teachers. Hence the role of parents is equally important for their overall development. Also, expressing that our institution is a pillar of discipline, quality and transparency, he informed about the new curriculum CBSE and new initiatives underaken by the college to improve the mental and physical health of students.
Rajendra Aher and Dilip Nikam expressed their concerns. On the occasion, the parents present also expressed satisfacion with the excellent teaching of the highly educated professors and the counselling done by them. They launded the spacious building, updated gymnasium, library, reading room, large sports field, well-equipped computer lab and especially the personal attention of the teachers towards the students.
The parents asserted that they are committed to providing fair and appropriate answers/solutions to the questions to be raised by the National Assessment and Evaluation Committee. Vice Principal Dr Sawant gave an introductory speech, Suresh Bhoj and Prof Khairnar coordinaed the function, while Prof Aher proposed the vote of thanks. Teaching and non-teaching staff worked hard.