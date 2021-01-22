Selection trial for Nashik District Cricket Team

<p>NASHIK: The Nashik District Cricket Team selection trial for open group players would be held on Tuesday, 26th January at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan, Golf Club. The selection trial will be in view of state level Invitation Cricket Tournament to be organized by Maharashtra Cricket Association - MCA.</p>.<p>Interested players should register themselves at the office of Nashik District Cricket Association- NDCA, at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan, Golf Club during working hours - 8.30 am to 10.30 am and 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm - by January 25.</p><p>Registered players in cricket uniform, with their own cricket equipment, should be present at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground on January 26 at 9.30 am.</p><p>The selected players will get a chance to represent Nashik district in Maharashtra Cricket Association's state level Invitation Tournament.</p>