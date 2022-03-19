Selection test of youth group tomorrow

NASHIK: Nashik District Volleyball Association has organized a Nashik District selection test for boys and girls of youth group tomorrow (March 20) at Mitra Vihar Sports Club, Mehr Signal, Nashik.

Players born on January 1, 2001, or post this date, are eligible for this selection test. Amid the pandemic, the selection test is being conducted as per the government guidelines and State Volleyball Association's instruction.

Players who wish to participate in this selection test should reach the sports club at 8:00 am. They need to carry their Aadhar Card, 10th (SSC) pass certificate, and birth certificate for verification purposes.

A total of 12 boys and 12 girls shall be selected, and these players will participate in the second set of selection tests of Nashik division on the same day at 03:00 pm. From second set of selections, 12 boys and 12 girls shall be selected in the Nashik division team.

These selected players will participate as the Nashik division team in the Maharashtra State Championship from April 1 to 3, 2022, at Jaysingpur, Kolhapur District. Nashik District Volleyball Association has appealed to the maximum number of players from Nashik District to participate in this selection test. For more information, players can contact the district secretary.