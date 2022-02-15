Selection test concluded with enthusiasm

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Judo Championship of Senior Group has been organised in Pune from February 17 to February 20, 2022. On the backdrop of the competition, the Nashik District Judo Association had organised Nashik District Competition and Selection Test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium to select the men's and women's teams of Nashik District to participate in this State Championship.

In this selection test, 32 male players from the district and 19 female players participated and gave good response, informed organisers of the selection test. In the men's 60 kg weight category, Satish Thackeray won the first place. In the 66 kg weight category, Suhas Vaidya, an international athlete, bagged the first position by matching his standard. National player Suhas Maind won the 73 kg weight category.

In the national player and medal winner in women's national event, Vidya Lohar, in the 52 kg category came first. While Divya Kardel bagged the first position in the 70 kg category.Ravindra Metkar, Treasurer of Maharashtra Judo Association and senior organiser of Nashik District Judo Association, Vijay Patil, Coach of Sports Authority of India (SAI) were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Metkar said that from 1975-80 till now, players of Nashik have always performed well in state and national competitions. The players selected in this team have already done well in the state and national competitions while Suhas Vaidya has done well in the Commonwealth International Championships held in 2018. Therefore, he hoped that these players would perform well in the tournament to be held in Pune.