Selection of players on August 29

Deputy Director of Sports and Youth Services Sunanda Patil has appealed to a maximum number of city players to remain present at the selection venue. To commemorate the birth anniversary of Late Major Dhyan Chand, Divisional Sports Complex Committee, in association with Apex Academy, Nashik, has decided to reopen the sports nursery for child sportspersons.

Therefore, sports nursery will be reopened again at Late Meenatai Thackeray Indoor Hall, Hirawadi, Panchvati. A player must be born after January 01, 2014, to participate in this sports nursery. He should be at least 150 cm in height and physically fit. Interested players should bring their date of birth proof, Aadhaar card and passport size photographs at the time of selection.

Sunanda Patil, deputy director of sports has also informed the aspirants should be present in the hall in the new hostel building of Divisional Sports Complex, Hirawadi, Panchvati, with the above necessary documents on August 29, 2022, at 9.00 am. Aspirants for selection in the sports nursery should contact Rajesh Kshatriya, expert trainer, Divisional Sports Complex, for more information. Patil has urged parents and educational institutions to motivate students for participating in the nursery.