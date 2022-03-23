Security tightened at Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK: Maharashtra Security Force personnel have been appointed by the Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust, emphasising the need to tighten security arrangements at the temple. As pilgrims in huge numbers flock at Trimbakeshwar, MSF has been deployed in the area to ensure discipline is maintained and events proceed peacefully.

A total of 35 guards (19 females and 16 males) have been appointed to manage the rush. Trimbakeshwar's palanquin is carried out every Monday, and pilgrims gather at the spot to be a part of the procession. During the Sharavan month, the need for additional security arrives at the temple. Every Monday, the devotees get to see the Trimbakeshwar's golden crown for a few minutes; hence the rush at the spot increases tremendously. By appointing security guards at the temple, the trustees have eased up the planning of the procession.

Devotees and other people have demanded the officials to deploy police personnel permanently at Trimbakeshwar. Further work of the temple is in progress to ease up darshan facilities for the devotees.