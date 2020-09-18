Section 144 re-imposed in Mumbai amidst rising Covid-19 cases
Gaurav Pardeshi

MUMBAI :

Amidst recent spurt in Covid-19 cases in the megapolis, the city police on Thursday re-imposed restrictions on movement and gathering in the city under section 144 o...

