Section 144 Imposed in Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK: Considered the most auspicious month to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan begins today, August 9 this year. The month comes after Aashad, which ends on September 6, 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, during this period, the worshippers of Lord Shiva observe fasts and also follow certain dos and don’ts. During this month, the devotees also perform circumambulation (pheri) of Brahmagiri mountain at Trimbakeshwar.

However, considering the novel coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the district administration has decided to call off the pheri this year too. This is the second year in a row when the pheri has been cancelled. The annual pilgrimage was scheduled to start on August 9 and conclude on September 6. In Trimbakeshwar, in the month of August, on every Shravani Somvar, circumambulation to Brahmagiri is performed.

At this time, thousands of devotees throng this jyotirling from far and wide for this holy pheri. However this public ritual has been cancelled again as a precautionary measure against the backdrop of Covina crisis, SDM Tejas Chavan has given information about this. While 95 police personnel to be led by five top cops have been deployed in Trimbakeshwar ahead of today’s first Shravani Somwar.

Devotees are taking darshan of Lord Trimbakeshwar from outside at the main entrance gate. Earlier, a meeting was held at Trimbak in which decision was taken jointly by the tehsildar, police officers, block development officers, talathis and gram sevaks. The pilgrims and devotees have expressed their displeasure over the cancellation of the pheri.

Lakhs of devotees across the country throng Trimbakeshwar during Shravan month while lakhs conduct circumambulation to the Trimbakeshwar hills as per belief. This year too however devotees will miss Trimbakeshwar pilgrimage. Excluding daily rituals, all activities have been banned at the temple.

However there is an option before the district administration, particularly for Shravani Somwar, to arrange live streaming of darshan, however, this option is still under consideration and the final decision in this regard will be taken jointly by the temple trust and the administration authorities.