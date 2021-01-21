Secondary schools to be reopened in district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As many as 2,825 secondary schools in the district will get reopened from January 27, 2021.The district administration has permitted to restart Classes Vth to VIIIth after the announcement by the state government. Accordingly, the secondary schools of all mediums will be reopened. </p>.<p>After the commencement of Classes IXth to XIIth in the first phase, Classes Vth to VIIIth will now get restarted. There are a total of 4,77,630 are studying in Classes Vth to VIIIth. These students were being given education online for the last eight months. Teachers, as well as students and parents, have welcomed this decision. </p><p>The schools will get cleaned before the start. Schools have been instructed to spray sanitiser on premises of school buildings on the backdrop of the pandemic. Mathematics, Science, and English will be the main subjects to be taught in offline Classes. About 50 per cent of students will be called to the school after a gap of one day. Parental consent is mandatory. Students will have to wear masks and need to follow social distancing rules after coming to school.</p>