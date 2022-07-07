SEC extends deadline to publish final voter list

NASHIK: The State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for publishing the final voter list for Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. Due to this, the final list will be published on 16th July instead of 9th July.

As per the revised voter list preparation programme of the State Election Commission, instructions were given to publish the final voter list of 14 municipal corporations including Nashik on July 9, 2022.

However, due to the large number of objections received by these municipal corporations, it has been pointed out by the SEC that it is necessary to resolve the objections by inspecting the web site.

Therefore, out of 14 municipal corporations, Brihanmumbai, Vasai Virar, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali municipal bodies are under Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority. The Mumbai Metropolitan has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days and the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains for the next four days. Therefore, it is important to visit the site during this period.

Therefore, ward-wise final voter list for 14 municipal corporations will be published on an extended deadline July 16 instead of July 9.