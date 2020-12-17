Deshdoot Times

Seats allocated to 4,000 students in third list

Opportunity for admission extended
Seats allocated to 4,000 students in third list
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
students
colleges
Admission to Class XI
tthird list
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com