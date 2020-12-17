Seats allocated to 4,000 students in third list

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The third merit list of class XI central admission process was published by the office of the deputy director of education on Tuesday. Under this, 4,111 students have been allotted admission in the colleges of Nashik city. These include 722 students of Arts, 1,366 students of Commerce, 1,971 students of Science, and 52 students of MCVC. Students selected in the third list will have to confirm their admissions by Friday.</p>.<p>The admission process is being implemented in 60 junior colleges in the municipal area for Class XI through a central online system. About 8,140 students have secured admission in the first round and 2,650 in the second round. A total of 10,790 admissions were secured in both rounds. Therefore, 14, 480 seats are now available for the third round.</p><p>In the third merit list, the cutoff for Science in many colleges is more than 85 per cent. The KTHM College announced a cutoff of 79.6 per cent for Commerce and 91.4 per cent for Science. The cutoff of the science branch of Panchavati College is 86.8 per cent, and the cutoff of the science branch of HPTRYK College is 91.4 per cent. Bhonsla Military College has a cutoff of 83.6 per cent for Commerce, and 85 per cent for science.</p><p>Meanwhile, there will be a special admission round after the third merit list. The special round includes vacancies in management, minority, and in-house quotas. The details of vacancies for the special round will be published on December 20, the education department said.</p>