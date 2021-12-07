SC's decision disappointing: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The decision of the Supreme Court is disappointing. However, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that he will hold discussions with all the parties, including the opposition, to ensure that the reservation is maintained.

Speaking on the backdrop of the apex court judgment, Bhujbal said, 'the state government was doing its utmost to maintain the political reservation of the OBCs. We frequently followed up with the Centre to get the Imperial data. For this, we also demanded in the Supreme Court that the Hon’ble Supreme Court should order the Centre to provide the Imperial data to the state.

Otherwise, the state should be given time to collect the imperial data, but we have given reservations to the OBC class within the 50 per cent ceiling subject to the decision of the Supreme Court for the local body elections till then, without affecting the reservation of SC/ST. A backward class commission was also appointed for this. But today’s decision is unfortunate,’ he said.

Speaking on the court’s verdict, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that after reading the court’s verdict, it is clear that the elections which were supposed to be held will be held, but it seems that the elections cannot be held in the places where 27% reservation is in force. So after the election, a different political picture may be created.

The Maharashtra government had passed an ordinance providing for the OBC quota in rural local body polls by amending the state’s gram panchayat law. The quota had been quashed by the SC in March. The ordinance allowed for the OBC quota in rural bodies with the rider that once combined with the SC and ST reservations, the combined quota will not cross the 50% limit. Also, the OBC quota will not cross 27% of the seats, in keeping with the existing state legislation.

A different political scenario

Bhujbal smells political conspiracy

‘Some groups in Dhule district who are office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party are frequently going to court against OBC reservation. So it is suspected to be a political conspiracy. The role of the opposition, which has repeatedly spoken out against the state government, is hurting the OBC class. But the state government will make every effort for this. We will discuss this with the lawyers and think of what exactly can be done. We will also discuss this in the cabinet, he said.