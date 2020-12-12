Schools to stop online teaching if fees not paid

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Schools that run on parental fees can no longer afford online education, and teachers are also asking to pay full salaries. Nashik School Association has decided to discontinue online education for parents who have not paid regular fees. The schools have said that they cannot afford the maintenance and repairs of the school.</p>.<p>The Association members also met Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani and submitted a statement in this regard. The Nashik School Association has said, “Considering the financial situation created due to the outbreak of Covid-19, schools did not ask the parents for fees. Parents weren't forced to pay fees, and schools helped parents in difficult times. Some schools have offered fee waivers. Students are not deprived of education due to non-payment of fees." \r\n\r\nThe members of the Association Ratan Lath, Himgauri Aher-Adke, and Sachin Joshi said that the students were given quality education online. There is a huge expenditure on school loan installments, school bus installments, teachers and staff salaries, school rent. The cost of online education is higher than that of regular education. Teachers’ salaries have been slashed by 50 per cent, but now teachers are demanding a pay rise. The online education of those who didn't pay the fees will be temporarily stopped, the statement said.</p>