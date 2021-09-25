Schools to reopen from Oct 4

MUMBAI/NASHIK: Schools in Maharashtra are set to reopen for physical classes in the state. Schools would reopen in the state from October 4, 2021. The announcement about the reopening of schools has been made by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Gaikwad mentioned that the decision to reopenschools has been approved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra health department, and the task force.

Further, schools in rural areas would resume physical classes for classes 5 to 12. In urban areas, schools would reopen for classes 8 to 12. All stakeholders should follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizers, sanitizing school buildings, and others. As of now, physical classes would not continue for students of classes 1 to 7 in urban areas. Online classes would continue for these students.

Until now, schools were open in only those places where the COVID-19 cases were low. Now, schools would reopen in entire Maharashtra with proper COVID-19 SOPs. Gaikwad also mentioned that the guidance of the Paediatric task force has also been added in the SOP. Similalry, physical classes would not resume for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. It should be noted that while schools are reopening for students, attendance is not mandatory. students would not be forced to attend schools under any condition.