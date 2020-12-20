Schools to reopen from Jan 4

Nashik: Schools, colleges for classes 9th to 12th in urban as well as rural areas of the district will be started from January 4, 2021, announced by Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, adding that pre-preparation has also been made by the district administration for the implementation of Covid-19 vaccination programme in the entire district with the administrative machinery getting ready for vaccination.



"Accordingly, planning should be done together by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Health Department, Bhujbal said while speaking at the Corona review meeting held in the central hall of the District Collectorate on Saturday.



District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Lina Bansod, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kasar and District Civil Surgeon Dr Ratna Ravkhande were present.



On the occasion, Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, in order to reopen schools in the district from January 4, the municipal corporation, municipal council and the health system should make meticulous planning in each taluka to conduct COVID-19 testing of teachers and non-teaching staff so that by the time the school starts, all the concerned teachers and the staff of the school will not have any difficulty in getting to school.



Similarly, all schools should be sanitised in the next few days. Also, after school starts, everyone attending the school will be required to wear a mask, follow safe distancing and conduct regular sanitisation, Bhujbal stated.



The number of patients undergoing treatment has been steadily declining for the past few days. The district's mortality rate was 1.6 per cent as compared to the state's 2.6 per cent, making it less likely that another wave of Corona would hit the district, he further said.



"The central government has issued guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available in the coming months. Accordingly, different types of vaccines are being developed and the dosage and methods of administering these vaccines are also different. Therefore, efforts should be made at the senior level to make the same type of vaccine available to all the citizens of the district," said District Collector Suraj Mandhare in the meeting.



Bhujbal on the occasion assured that the issue would be raised at the state level. The first phase of the vaccination programme will involve the staff of the health system.