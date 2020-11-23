Schools to remain closed till January 4

Nashik: Considering the growing number of patients and possible second wave, the decision to reopen schools in the district has been postponed till January 4, 2021. After a review in the last phase of December, a suitable decision will be taken after assessing the situation, informed by Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.



All the schools in the district were to reopen from today (November 23). The minister was speaking while discussing with officials at a review meeting on Sunday on reopening of schools in the district on the sidelines of the rising Corona cases in the country.



District Collector Suraj Mandhare, city Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Deepak Kasar, Nashik Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Manoj Ghode-Patil, Deputy District Collector Vasanti Mali, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Rekha Ravkhande, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Pawar, Municipal Health Officer Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Resident Medical Officer Anant Pawar and Secondary Education Officer Vaishali Veer were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, as the Guardian Minister, I have had elaborate discussions with the public representatives, chief officers, students' unions, parents' associations, and newspaper editors in the district. From this discussion, it was seen that it would be appropriate to keep the schools closed considering the possibility of high risk.



The chief health officers of the district also said that since December and January are the months when children are at high risk of various diseases, it is necessary to assess the availability of pediatricians, capacity of pediatric hospitals in conjunction with Covid-19, potential manpower and medical equipment.



"To date, we have enhanced our healthcare capacity while dealing with Corona infection. I think we should decide to start a school only after testing our abilities, immune response of the children and the nature and possibilities of the coming wave, Bhujbal said.



"Parents in urban areas do not seem to have much interest in starting a school. In rural areas, however it is found that 50% of the population favours reopening of schools. In such a situation, if the school starts from Monday, the school will continue for 18 days except holidays. With half of the students coming to school for 9 days and the other half for 9 days, we are thinking of taking the risk of starting school for only 9 days," he explained.



Around the world, Corona has once again making its widespread presence. In Nashik district also, the number of patients has started increasing from November 19th. There is certainly an atmosphere of concern as the slowly declining numbers are increasing again day by day.



"The Corona tsunami is expected to hit again in December, so the decision to start school will be made at the end of the Christmas holidays in December. Therefore, the decision to close the schools will remain in force till January 4, reiterated Guardian Minister Bhujbal.



Bhujbal said that if the number of patients increases, the Covid Centres will continue and if necessary, preparations are underway to start another centres. About 40 teachers in the district have tested positive for Corona and some reports are yet to come, he revealed.





Tribute to martyr Kuldeep Jadhav



While paying homage to Kuldeep Jadhav, the martyred jawan of Baglan, Guardian Minister Bhujbal said that a tragic incident had taken place where Kuldeep Jadhav, son of Baglan, was deployed on the border of Jammu and Kashmir. Jadhav had been serving in the Army for the last four years.