Schools in the district reopened

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Schools, colleges for classes 9th to 12th in urban as well as rural areas of the district have begun from Monday. The schools reopened after being shut in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Of the total 1,324 secondary schools in the district, 846 schools started yesterday. A total of 1,21,579 students turned up on day one. </p>.<p>Of the total 2,318 students studying in the secondary section in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limit, 384 students turned up on day one. A total of 11 headmasters and 65 teachers from 13 schools in the city also attended the schools. NMC administrative officer (education) Sunita Dhangar was assigned with the task to plan the reopening of classes 9th to 12th in the NMC limit. </p><p>Considering 1,219 students studying in class 9th and 1,039 students in class 10th in a total of 13 schools, they planned to allow 50% attendance off students after a day’s gap. Accordingly, some schools have decided to call students of class 9th on one day and students of class 10th the next day. Adhering to government guidelines, 76 teachers and headmasters have started teaching students. </p><p>Of the total 1,219 students studying in class 9th, 54 students attended the school on the first day, while of the total 1,039 students of class 10th, 330 students attended the school. A total of 384 students in the NMC limit turned up on the first day. Of the total 2,318 parents, 684 students permitted their children.</p>.<p><strong>Teachers, parents express happiness</strong></p><p>Teachers, along with parents, expressed happiness over the reopening of schools. The students got screened at the entrance. They were not allowed to enter the schools without sanitizer and masks.</p>